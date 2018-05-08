As President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he was pulling the US out of the seven-party Iran nuclear deal, global reaction was mixed.

But on balance, there has been strong support for the deal agreed by his predecessor Barack Obama, and little support for Trump's unilateral move.

Here is how the world reacted:

Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said there's a "short time" to negotiate with the countries remaining in the nuclear deal, warning his country could start enriching uranium more than ever in the coming weeks.

He spoke live on Iranian state television saying he would be sending Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to countries remaining in the accord.

He said, "I have ordered Iran's atomic organisation that whenever it is needed, we will start enriching uranium more than before."

He added Iran would start this "in the next weeks."

Israel

In Jerusalem, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the US decision, saying it had been a "recipe for disaster."

France

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that "France, Germany, and the UK regret the US decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake."

Germany

Germany, France and Britain will "do everything" to ensure that Iran remains in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed.

"We will remain committed to this agreement and will do everything to ensure that Iran complies with the deal," Merkel said, adding that Berlin had made the decision jointly with Paris and London.

UK

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned the US on Wednesday against trying to undermine the deal after pulling out of it and said Washington should "spell out" its plans.

"I urge the US to avoid taking any action that would hinder other parties from continuing to make the agreement work," Johnson told parliament, adding that Britain would stay committed to the deal as it remained "vital" to its national security.

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) to abide by their commitments after Trump's decision.

"It is essential that all concerns regarding the implementation of the plan be addressed through the mechanisms established in the JCPOA. Issues not directly related to the JCPOA should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments," Guterres said in a statement.

Europe

The French, British and German foreign ministers will meet Iranian representatives next week, France said.

"We will meet with my British and German colleagues on Monday, and also with representatives of Iran, to consider the entire situation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

The bloc's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the EU is "determined to preserve" the Iran nuclear deal despite US withdrawal.

Mogherini made a direct appeal to the Iranian people and their leaders to stick with the accord.

Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "This is not how international mechanisms work... cannot be annulled at will," referring to the US decision.

He said the US would be "the losers" after pulling out.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, "The US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal unilaterally will cause instability and new conflicts.

The multilateral deal will continue with other countries. Turkey will continue with its steady stance against all kinds of nuclear weapons."