Facebook on Tuesday confirmed an unprecedented management team shakeup in the aftermath of a major data privacy scandal that has rocked the social network.

Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg remained chief of Facebook, with chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg his second-in-command.

Chris Cox, a longtime member of Zuckerberg's inner circle, was put in charge of Facebook's core application as well as smartphone services Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, the California-based company confirmed.

The major shuffling of executives was first reported by technology news website Recode.

Facebook reshaped its product and engineering teams into three units, including an emerging technologies division focused on blockchain technology used for cryptocurrencies.

David Marcus said in a post on the social network that, after four years in charge of Messenger, he was "setting up a small group to explore how best to leverage blockchain across Facebook."

He expressed confidence in his Messenger successor, whom he identified as Stan Chudnovsky.

Long-time Facebook executive Javier Olivan will be in charge of a "central product services" division handling features such as security and advertisements that are common to various services run by the social network, according to Recode.