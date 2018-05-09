The Greek Asylum Commission on Tuesday accepted the petition of a second ex-Turkish soldier suspected of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup, according to a Greek official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The suspect's name is unknown, and he could be released from the police station he has been kept in.

The commission last December accepted the petition of another ex-Turkish soldier, Suleyman Ozkaynakci, but later the Greek government raised objections.

Ozkaynakci was released briefly after being granted asylum but was re-arrested again in light of the government's objections.

Ruling on the objection, the Greek Council of State on April 19 ordered his release under strict control until the results of the asylum petitions of all eight suspected coup-plotters are resolved.

The council is expected to issue final verdicts on the asylum requests of all the eight ex-Turkish soldiers.