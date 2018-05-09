WORLD
5 MIN READ
Iraqi vote offers chance to chart post-Daesh future
The May 12 election, the fourth since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, will be dominated by the same leaders and factions that emerged 15 years ago.
Iraqi vote offers chance to chart post-Daesh future
Electoral campaign posters are seen on May 8, 2018 in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk. Iraqi goes to the poll on May 12. / AP
By Asena Boşnak
May 9, 2018

Iraqis head to the polls this weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against Daesh, in national elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran.

The May 12 election, the fourth since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, will be dominated by the same leaders and factions that emerged 15 years ago. But the atrocities committed by Daesh against fellow Sunnis, the hard-fought national campaign against the terrorist group and new rifts among the dominant Shia blocs seem to have eased the sectarian tensions that marked past votes.

TRT World's Ash Gallagher reports from Baghdad.

The main fault-line is between Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, who has deftly balanced both Iranian and American influence, and other Shia politicians seen as closer to Iran. The vote is being held amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, as President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal, and Israel and Gulf countries express growing concern about Iran's regional ambitions.

Iraqis, meanwhile, expect little from what is sure to be another fractious coalition government. Fifteen years after the US invasion, the country still suffers from widespread power outages and poor public services, and low oil prices have further eviscerated the economy. In Sunni-majority areas, where the war against Daesh destroyed vital infrastructure and countless homes, the challenges are even greater.

The contenders

Nearly 7,000 candidates are vying for 329 parliament seats. No single alliance appears capable of winning a majority, so the eventual government will be formed after horse-trading that could drag on for months. After the elections in 2010, it took eight months to form a new government.

The candidates leading the most powerful alliances are Abadi, former prime minister Nuri al Maliki and Hadi al Amiri, a former minister of transport who also led paramilitary fighters against Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

Abadi, who assumed office shortly after Daesh swept across much of northern and western Iraq, presided over the campaign that eventually drove the group from virtually all the territory it once controlled. He's seen as an urbane technocrat who has maintained good relations with Washington and Tehran. He also appears best placed to reach beyond the country's Shia majority and court Sunni votes, which could provide a margin of victory in a close-fought race.

Maliki, who governed Iraq for eight years, remains a powerful figure despite having stepped aside in disgrace when the military crumbled in the face of Daesh. His sectarian rule was widely seen as having fuelled the rise of the terrorist group.

Amiri was a commander in the Popular Mobilisation Units, the state-sanctioned and mostly Shia militias who helped roll back Daesh. Both have close ties to Iran.

As with previous elections, Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, who also commands a state-sanctioned militia, is expected to translate his popular following into enough votes to make him a key player during government formation negotiations. His fighters once battled American troops, and he remains opposed to any US presence in Iraq. But he's also seen as a nationalist leader who has at times clashed with Iran, and who has sought to improve ties with Iraq's US-allied Gulf neighbours.

Iraq's complicated coalition politics also lend themselves to dark horses – both Abadi and Maliki were virtually unknown before they assumed office.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years