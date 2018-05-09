US senators will grill President Donald Trump's choice for CIA director about her role in harsh interrogations of suspected terrorists, but will be less able to question her about the effectiveness of those and other controversial actions such as kidnappings and drone strikes.

Acting CIA director Gina Haspel will appear on Wednesday at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Democratic senators have vowed to cross-examine her about her role in the use of harsh interrogation methods, as well as the destruction of 92 videotapes documenting the questioning.

Public questioning of Haspel on issues such as the effectiveness of the interrogations, CIA drone strikes and agency "renditions" of suspected militants to third countries may be limited because the operations remain classified.

TRT World'sAlexi Noelle reports from Washington DC.

Two sources familiar with preparations for the hearing said Haspel is regarded inside the CIA as a supporter of such activities, and there is little if any record of her expressing objections or reservations about them. They said Haspel also agreed that harsh interrogation tactics produced valuable intelligence.

But she will assure the panel the agency will not revive the controversial programs begun after the 9/11 attacks.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation programme," Haspel will say, according to excerpts of her testimony released on Tuesday.

A 2014 intelligence committee investigation concluded that these methods were "not an effective way of obtaining accurate information or gaining detainee co-operation."

The committee found that seven detainees who were questioned using waterboarding, or simulated drowning, sleep deprivation, and other techniques "produced no intelligence while in CIA custody," while "other detainees provided significant accurate intelligence prior to, or without having been subjected to, these techniques."