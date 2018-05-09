Oil prices rose more than two percent on Wednesday, with Brent hitting a three-and-a-half year high, after US President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member amid an already tight market.

Ignoring pleas by allies, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that was agreed in late 2015, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Brent crude oil futures at one point touched their highest since November 2014 at $76.75 per barrel. They were still at $76.62 per barrel at 0653 GMT, up $1.77, or 2.4 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.51 per barrel, or 2.2 percent, at $70.57 a barrel, near highs also last seen in late 2014. In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures hit their strongest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May, around $73.20 per barrel.

Analysts said the soaring prices were the result of an expected fall in Iranian oil exports.

"Iran's exports of oil to Asia and Europe will almost certainly decline later this year and into 2019 as some nations seek alternatives in order to avoid trouble with Washington and as sanctions start to bite," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, with its April exports standing above 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

That made Iran the third-biggest exporter of crude within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.