WORLD
1 MIN READ
Displaced Iraqi families struggle to recover after Daesh
We meet a displaced family stuck in a desert camp and struggling to recover from the fighting that destroyed vital infrastructure and countless Iraqi homes.
Displaced Iraqi families struggle to recover after Daesh
Of around two million displaced Iraqis, some 285,000 are registered to vote, according to the electoral commission. / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
May 9, 2018

Iraqis head to the polls this weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against Daesh, in national elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran.

Iraqis, meanwhile, expect little from what is sure to be another fractious coalition government. 

Fifteen years after the US invasion, the country still suffers from widespread power outages and poor public services, and low oil prices have further hit the economy. 

RECOMMENDED

In Sunni-majority areas, where the war against Daesh destroyed vital infrastructure and countless homes, the challenges are even greater.

TRT World 's Sara Firth meets a family struggling to recover from the fight.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years