The chief of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca has urged for more access to conflict zones.

Talking to TRT World, Rocca said that the organisation's role in humanitarian relief has become ever more important.

And that the Turkish Red Crescent has a very important role to play in regional humanitarian relief activities.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross and Red Crescent's European leaders have reaffirmed their support for all migrants regardless of status and have flagged improved transnational co-operation to ensure more consistent care and protection for people on the move.

This announcement came at the end of the 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which had brought together delegates from 54 countries and was held for the first time in Kazakhstan's Almaty city.