When the so-called ‘Iran Deal’ was agreed upon in the summer of 2015, the EU had a bit of a problem with Federica Mogherini, its new foreign affairs lead. Catherine Ashdown, its previous foreign policy head insisted on being in the photos. I’m told Mogherini was livid that Ashdown would pull such a stunt, but in all fairness the British diplomat was right to take the lions’ share of the credit. She had after all played a pivotal role for six years with the Iranians, whereas Mogherini had only been in office for about a year and hadn’t quite got the hang of the etiquette, or theIranians.

The ‘handbags at dawn’ scene is a comical one but a lucid reminder of how important the JCPOA deal was and is to the euro elite in Brussels. Mogherini considers it sacred.

Given that the EU, until 2015, hadn’t really any foreign policy forays under its belt, the Iran Deal is a big deal. It’s a milestone amongst the EU elite who—don’t laugh—dream of the day when the EU can ‘compete’ with the US on hegemony around the world.

Yet this delusional patch of geopolitical desire should not be ignored when we consider what is really going on in Brussels over Donald Trump’s announcement to walk away from the Iran Deal.

Mogherini and her officials have taken it very personally. Not only does it show how assiduously irrelevant Washington considers her office, but the former Italian foreign minister is fighting her own battle with France and Germany to take the EU’s dabbling in hegemony by numbers more seriously.

In four years, even the most sycophantic of gushing euro journalists in Brussels struggles to pin any achievements on Mogherini.

And so, despite having it handed to her on a plate by Ashdown, the Iran Deal was an accolade to Mogherini which she can parade to the Doubting Thomas’s of EU leaders who think that her 1 billion dollar a year office is a very good thing, as long as it doesn’t actually try and do stuff.

Mogherini’s credentials are at an all time low. Even Trump is not interested in even talking to her, and for Macron to effectively take the position of her job, when he visited the US president, must have almost felt like the ultimate slap in the face.

Not even EU leaders have much respect for Mogherini's office and some will be thinking now that the Iran Deal ignominy must be partly down to her.

If the EU is so determined to take credit for the JCPOA, surely they should take the blame for how things have turned out?

Critical to the deal and one which Trump’s speech almost touched on, is how the deal failed to guarantee any real financial thresholds for Tehran which was really hoping for a boost to its economy.

Secondly, what really irks Trump is not that Iran is testing ballistics, but more that a lot of the money handed back to them (that would be their own money which the US held, around $100 billion) was invested in upgrading Iran’s ballistics.

To roll back its nuclear program, would no doubt make Iran less threatening to Israel and Saudi Arabia; and so, perhaps naturally, Iran beefed up its ballistics program as a defence shield.

But now, despite Mogherini’s pleas to the other signatories to stay in the deal, she will soon be in the limelight like never before. Until now, most EU leaders were as likely to take her advice, as they would listen to a dentist with no teeth offering tips on oral hygiene.