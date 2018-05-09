Official results from Malaysia's national election show the opposition alliance led by the country's former veteran ruler Mahathir Mohamad has won a majority in parliament, ending the 60-year rule of the National Front.

The Election Commission said the opposition has so far won 112 seats and the National Front has 76 seats.

The opposition is also sweeping state elections, including Johor state where the dominant Malay party in the National Front was founded.

Malaysian voters have been angered by a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister Najib Razak and new taxes.

Mahathir is 92 and leads an alliance of opposition parties.

Support for ruling alliance decreased

Early results showed that National Front had lost seats in key states that have traditionally been its strongholds, and was voted out of power for the first time in the country's six decades of independence from Britain.

National Front faced a far greater challenge in this election than ever before amid public anger over the cost of living and a multi-billion-dollar scandal that has dogged Najib since 2015.