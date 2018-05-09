A 104-year-old Australian scientist travelled to Switzerland to end his life, telling a news conference on Wednesday the nation's liberal assisted suicide laws let him commit suicide legally, in contrast to his home where it remains forbidden.

Ecologist David Goodall, who is not terminally ill, said he was ready for the end.

He answered reporters questions in the Swiss city of Basel, while accompanied by members of groups that help people kill themselves.

He understood that his death, planned for Thursday, would be by lethal injection, though he did not know what time or many details about the procedure.

'I no longer want to continue life'

Some family members would be present, he said.

"One should be free to choose the death, when death is at an appropriate time," said Goodall, a member of the Order of Australia who wore a pullover emblazoned with the words "Aging Disgracefully."

"My abilities have been in decline over the past year or two, my eyesight over the past six years. I no longer want to continue life. I’m happy to have the chance tomorrow to end it."

Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since the 1940s, if performed by someone with no direct interest in the death. The Netherlands legalised euthanasia in 2002 for patients considered to be suffering unbearable pain with no cure.