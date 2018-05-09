TÜRKİYE
Erdogan receives opposition CHP presidential candidate
Turkey's president meets Muharrem Ince at governing party headquarters ahead of elections on June 24, 2018.
President of Turkey and leader of the AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presidential candidate for the main opposition CHP Muharrem Ince (L) shake hands at AK Party's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on May 9, 2018. / AA
May 9, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received main opposition Republican People Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince late on Wednesday.

The meeting at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters in Ankara lasted for 40 minutes.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitas and CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay also participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ince told reporters that he spoke with Erdogan and wished him and his party success in the forthcoming elections.

Elitas said Erdogan and Ince had a friendly conversation and wished each other success.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

SOURCE:AA
