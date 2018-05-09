An explosion killed at least five people and wounded 10 on Wednesday in a market for the stimulant leaf khat in southern Somalia, police and residents said.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab took responsibility for the attack.

The blast occurred in the busy market in the town of Wanlaweyn in the Lower Shabelle region, about 90 km (55 miles) to the northwest of the coastal capital Mogadishu.

Wounded taken home

Given Wanlaweyn's lack of hospitals, residents said they took many of the wounded to their homes for the time being after the afternoon blast.

Police said they were investigating whether the explosion was caused by a planted bomb or by a suicide bomber.

"The blast at the khat kiosks killed at least five civilians and injured more others including soldiers. We are investigating whether there are more casualties and the cause of the blast," police Captain Farah Ismail said.