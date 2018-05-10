Residents of Mosul, reeling from atrocities committed by Daesh, will vote in a parliamentary election on Saturday.

The city bears scars of the intense battle it witnessed, particularly in the Old Mosul district, even though a year has gone by since Daesh was defeated.

Wary of the struggles of people in the war-torn city, the candidates use popular slogans to win hearts. "We will rebuild our city", "Mosul is our identity", and "We will fight corruption", to name a few.

TRT World'sSara Firth visited the city to find out how people are feeling ahead of the vote.

The signs of Daesh have been removed from the city. Instead, the walls are plastered with posters of candidates and flags of political parties.

A total of 940 candidates, 253 of whom are women, will compete for a spot in the parliament in the first post-Daesh election.

Over two million voters are registered in the city, said Ferhan Kiki, media officer of the High Electoral Commission.