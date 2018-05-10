Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad has never lost an election campaign. He maintained that record and created another one on Thursday when, at 92, he was set to be sworn in as the world's oldest-elected leader.

"Yes, yes, I am still alive," a sprightly looking Mahathir said at a 0700 GMT (3am local) news conference in which he claimed victory over the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition that has governed the Southeast Asian nation since independence six decades ago.

Mahathir led the coalition as Malaysia's prime minister for 22 years, starting in 1981. As one of the country's most eminent leaders, he was pugnacious, uncompromising and intolerant of dissent, but turned Malaysia from a sleepy backwater into one of the world's modern industrialised nations.

Never far from active politics

He was never far from the headlines in retirement, and two years ago he came back to active politics, this time in the ranks of the opposition, vowing to oust his protege Najib Razak from the prime minister's chair over a financial scandal at the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In his crusade, Mahathir eventually quit the ruling United Malay National Organisation (UMNO) party, which he had helped build, and ceded all his government advisory roles.

"During his time, I was a strong opponent of Mahathir," said Joseph Paul, 70, a retired social worker who joined thousands of people in the capital Kuala Lumpur to celebrate Mahathir's win.

"Well, politics they say is the art of the possible, so if he comes in to get rid of another evil, why not?"

Simple majority

Official results early on Thursday showed that Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) had won 113 of parliament's 222 seats, clinching the simple majority required to rule in the country's most stunning election result. The nonagenarian is scheduled to meet the king at 0900 GMT on Thursday and then be sworn in as prime minister.

In his earlier stint as prime minister, Mahathir's aggressive diplomacy needled countries like Britain and the United States with his attacks on what he saw as their role in the global system.

He was once described as a "menace to his country" by financier George Soros, whom Mahathir famously derided as a "moron" in an attack on foreign currency traders during the Asian financial crisis of 1998.

He also spent years squabbling with his old rival and another towering figure in Asian politics, the late Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew.

Early life

Mahathir grew up in the rural heartland of Malaysia, then a British colony, witnessing severe food shortages during the 1930s Great Depression.

Mahathir was a medical doctor before becoming Malaysia's fourth prime minister in 1981 and kicking off a mission of modernisation.

Bridges and six-lane highways crisscrossed Malaysia in his development blitz, capped off with a lavish new administrative capital, and the world's tallest structure when it was built, the 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.