Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, who led the ruling National Front coalition to a historic election loss, conceded defeat on Thursday and said the country's king would appoint a new premier.

At a televised news conference, Najib said, "I and my colleagues accept the verdict of the people." He said the National Front "will honour the principle of democracy in the parliament."

An alliance of opposition parties spearheaded by Mahathir Mohamad, 92, won 113 of parliament’s 222 seats on Thursday, ending the National Front's 60-year hold on power.

Because no single party won a majority in the election, Najib said the country's king would have responsibility for appointing the next prime minister.

"The National Front will respect whatever decision is made by the king," he said. "I urge all Malaysians to be calm and to trust the king's wisdom to make the best choice."

Clear mandate to govern

In a lively news conference on Thursday, Mahathir disputed Najib's assertion that Malaysia's king must appoint the new prime minister because no single party has a parliamentary majority, calling it "confusion."

"We expect today for me to be sworn in as prime minister," he said, addressing concerns over a delay.

The constitution, he said, only specifies that the prime minister must represent those with a majority in the legislature.

"We need to have this government today without delay," he added.