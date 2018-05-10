As the Bashar al Assad regime continues its assault to seize control of Syria's rebel-held territories, it is likely to turn to the final opposition stronghold of Idlib next, having gained control of other key areas under opposition control.

The UN also warned of large-scale humanitarian disaster in Idlib at its meeting last week regarding the future of Syria.

“Our concern is on the humanitarian side, because Idlib is the big new challenge,” said UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

“2.5 million people, and you will not believe that all of them are terrorists,” he continued, referring to the regime’s attacks against any and all opposition and rebel groups by labelling them “terrorist” as justification.

Unlike the other opposition-held areas coming under attack by the regime, Turkish troops are stationed in the province as part of the de-escalation deals brokered by Turkey, and regime backers Russia and Iran in 2017. Idlib, which is of particular strategic and security importance for Turkey and Russia, stood out as a region where the agreement could not hold.

Observation posts

Turkey has established ten “observation posts” so far in Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement in 2017, that was supposed to reduce violence in the territories. However, the regime has continued its air strikes in the region, saying it was targeting terrorists, referring to Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a former Al Qaeda affiliate that controls parts of Idlib. However, the air strikes mostly target civilian areas, instead of HTS-held areas.

A high-ranking Turkish diplomatic official told TRT World that despite the agreements, some regime commanders have been acting on their own accord on the ground, and launching attacks on opposition territories.

These commanders are later welcomed as great heroes in their country, the source continued.

Idlib is currently under control of the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), different rebel groups, and the formerly Al Qaeda-affiliated HTS. The area is beset with infighting among the different groups.

However, as the regime attempts to take control of all opposition and rebel-held territories, the newest attack is likely to be on a larger scale, with disastrous humanitarian consequences.

Evacuation deals and demographic change

This week, the regime struck a deal with HTS to evacuate Yarmouk, a refugee camp in southern Damascus in exchange for the evacuation of Shia-majority villages of Fuah and Kafriya in Idlib.

According toAnadolu Agency, the deal also includes the FSA-held areas of Yalda, Babbila, and Beit Sahem, also near Yarmouk.

The regime, with the support of its backers, has been carrying out demographic change throughout Syria by trying to create Shia-majority areas to consolidate its rule. Its partial evacuation of Shias in Idlib may also point in this direction.

Turkey has been trying to remove HTS presence in the region because the regime and Russia will use its presence as an excuse to bomb the area, the diplomatic official said.