Turkey's Supreme Election Board has released a list of unofficial candidates for the June 24 presidential election.

It comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 18 called parliamentary and presidential elections for June 24, more than a year ahead of schedule, to switch to a powerful executive presidency approved in a referendum last year.

According to the list – which can be challenged until May 11 – six candidates will run for the presidency in Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, Meral Aksener, Selahattin Demirtas, Temel Karamollaoglu and Dogu Perincek.

The first round of voting will be held on June 24. If no candidate has obtained more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of voting will be held on July 8. The Turkish Supreme Election Commission will announce the final result on July 12.

'People's Alliance'

Erdogan who is seeking his second term as president is the joint candidate of what’s called the People's Alliance – made up of the governing AK Party (Justice and Development Party), the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) and BBP (Great Unity Party).

Erdogan told a crowd in Istanbul on Friday that he had always promised to be a "different president" who would not shirk responsibility. He has been on the road for months shoring up support with multiple daily speeches.

Erdogan has served as president since 2014 – Turkey's first popularly elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014.

Should he win the June election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan remains the most influential candidate, while Muharrem Ince, candidate of Turkey's main opposition CHP, as well as IYI Party leader and presidential candidate Meral Aksener pose the biggest challenge to Erdogan's re-election.

'Nation's Alliance' in parliamentary elections

The Nation's Alliance is made up of the CHP, IYI Party, Saadet Party and Demokrat Party in a bid to weaken the governing party's 16-year dominance in parliament.

The parties have nominated their own presidential candidates to run against Erdogan but will run as an alliance for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled for the same day.

The alliance statement said it brings together "different lifestyles and political opinions" under democratic principles for peace and stability in Turkey.

CHP's Muharrem Ince

The CHP has nominated Muharrem Ince as its presidential candidate for the June 24 snap elections.

In a rally in the capital Ankara, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu formally announced the CHP's choice of Ince as their presidential hopeful.