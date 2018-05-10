On a recent trip to Baghdad, Ahmed Tabaqchali, an investment banker, stopped by Al Faqma ice cream parlour, where about a year ago a powerful bomb ripped through the area, killing 27 people.

He was in the Iraqi capital to attend a banking conference and had decided to travel around to see how the city was coping with its turbulent past.

Now standing at the same place on a cool December afternoon, he looked for signs of the devastation that the attack might have left behind.

The only out-of-place thing he could see there were the concrete barriers near by — a sight not uncommon in Baghdad.

Death had visited almost every destination on Tabaqchali's itinerary: 324 people killed at the Karada market, four guards at the stock exchange, 52 at the Assyrian Church.

Yet, none of that had stopped residents from moving on with their lives.

He saw shops with home appliances piled up to the ceiling, vans loading and unloading goods, busy restaurants, congested roads and young tech savvy entrepreneurs eager to capitalise on internet connectivity.

"Baghdad's economy is vibrant," Tabaqchali, who works for a Hong Kong-based investment fund, wrote to a client upon his return.

As Iraq heads for parliamentary elections on May 12, 2018, people are determined to leave behind memories of internal strife, which just two years ago threatened to divide the country along sectarian lines, he says.

"These elections could be the most interesting because the old religious and ethnic message of the political parties isn't working," Tabaqchali told TRT World.

"What is amazing is that younger generation in their 20s have not known Saddam, and they don't care about sectarian differences.”

The hope of seeing an economic turnaround after removal of longtime Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 evaporated in the years since.

Politics based on ethno-sectarian agendas gave rise to violent militias, igniting ongoing conflicts dividing cities and towns, and turning Shia and Sunni communities against each other.

The high price of oil should have helped fund reforms, particularly considering Iraq is seen as one of the world’s top five producers. Instead, it was primarily used to buy political loyalty, with numerous employees added to an already bloated public sector.

Oil plays an outsized role in Iraq. It accounts for 90 percent of government revenue, almost all of the country’s exports and contributes more than 55 percent of the GDP.

Consequently one of the biggest challenges facing the next government is to look beyond oil to sectors such as agriculture — once a major contributor to the economy.

To the roots, again

Justin Carney, a native of Kansas, United States, travelled to northern Iraq for the first time in 2005 as a university intern on a programme to work in a developing country.

Iraq’s agricultural potential fascinated him.

"They have beautiful plains in between mountain ranges with fertile soil and a lot of water resources," he told TRT World.

Carney, who grew up around farms, says his family owns 4,000 acres of land where it cultivates corn and other crops, employing the latest technology.

"What was confusing to me in Iraq was the lack of agricultural production. I just saw tremendous opportunity everywhere."

Upon completing his internship, Carney helped set up a food processing business in Iraq that sourced soybeans from local farmers and made soymeal.

The venture wasn't easy.

Iraq was known as Mesopotamia — the land between two rivers. The Tigris and the Euphrates have been a source of irrigation in the region for thousands of years.

Unlike some of its neighbours in the Middle East, the country is blessed with irrigable land and has historically been an agrarian economy employing tens of thousands of farmers.

By way of illustration, until the 1950s, Iraq sourced half of the world's supply of dates.

However, agricultural contribution to overall economy started to decline in the mid-1970s, as successive governments focused elsewhere.

It's contribution to the GDP came down to just 3.6 percent in 2009, down from 9 percent in 2003. The markets are now flooded with fruits, vegetables and cereals imported from other countries.

A major blow to agriculture came during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War when Saddam’s Baath regime pushed thousands of farmers to the frontlines.

"A lot of knowledge about farming was lost during that period. For instance, the farmers I worked with didn't know about no-till planting. Everywhere else in the world no-till is common."

In no-till farming, farmers don't turn the soil over while laying seeds, retaining the moisture — a process which gives better yields.

There was another, much bigger problem, standing in Carney's way: oil.

The multinational petroleum giants looking for oil prospects often ended up on the farmlands.

“They offered farmers jobs, trucks, to get the rights to drill in their fields. We couldn't compete with that. So farmers weren’t lining up to work with us because they had this other option, which was less work and more money," Carney says.

Bribery and red tape further discourages agri-investment, he says, especially for small businesses.

“We have to rely on translators and locals to understand the processes. I was the general manager of the company and spent half my time waiting at government offices.”

Baghdad's insistence on subsidising certain products wasn’t helpful either.

“The government set up a fake economy. When wheat was around $120 a ton on the world market, it was subsidising farmers at $800 a ton. So they were growing a very expensive produce.”

Such a policy was sustainable only whilst the price of oil was high. After the price tanked in 2014, farmers took a hit as the government faced difficulty in paying them the subsidy as petroleum companies cut back on investments.

Carney’s company eventually shut operations in 2015 after farmers weren’t able to supply soybeans in quantities that were needed.

Things were even more desperate elsewhere.

Hope and despair