Elections in Iraq are just days away - and many issues are being debated, from security to the economy.

Many Iraqis say the system is unfair, as many candidates have been in power for more than a decade, and they feel they haven't been heard.

And some do not feel safe casting their votes.

Security was tight after Daesh threats, and voters were frisked several times as they entered to cast their ballots.

There are more than 7000 candidates from 32 parties competing for 360 seats.