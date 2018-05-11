Ireland will look to do what no side have done in 141 years by winning their inaugural men's Test when they face Pakistan in a one-off match starting Friday.

Not since Australia beat England by 45 runs in Melbourne in 1877 in the first Test ever played has a team got off to a victorious start in cricket's premier format.

Pakistan will arrive at the Malahide ground north of Dublin as firm favourites but Ireland captain William Porterfield hoped some classic local conditions would favour his side.

"We've always got a chance, it's sport," he said at a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Are we favourites? No. But we've as much chance as anyone if we do the basics right, in our own conditions we will give ourselves a very good chance. There is a lot of experience in our line-up, exciting youth as well so I don't see any reason why not.

"It is a bit stereotypical, but if we get a bit of sideways movement it is the main aspect we want to bring to the table.

"If we can have that in the game then I think it gives us the best chance of winning and I think that is a realistic chance," he added.

Pakistan attack

But such conditions could also favour a Pakistan attack set to be led by Mohammad Amir.

"He’s obviously a very skilful bowler," said opening batsman Porterfield of the left-arm quick.