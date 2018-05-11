TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey holds EFES 2018 military drill with allied countries
As part of the exercise, an exhibition also showcased Turkey's newest locally produced weaponry, which defence industry representatives say is in demand from a number countries.
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey on May 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
May 11, 2018

The Efes 2018 Live-Fire Military Drills, one of Turkey's biggest military exercises, kicked off in the Aegean province of Izmir with the attendance of 21 allied countries. 

Dozens of fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, war ships, and special forces operators from across the world participated in the exercise which is aimed at developing the combined combat capabilities of Turkey's military and regional partners.

An exhibition also showcased Turkey's newest locally produced weaponry, which defence industry representatives say is in demand from a number countries.

And Turkish officials are hoping the successful conclusion of the exercise will highlight the country's role as an emerging global defense industry supplier. 

The exercise hosted by the Aegean Army Command of the Turkish Armed Forces will be held in Seferihisar district of Izmir province until May 11.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports from Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir.  

SOURCE:TRT World
