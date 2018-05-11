Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday that the country's monarch has indicated he was willing to grant a full pardon to jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim immediately.

The southeast Asian nation's political landscape has been shaped for nearly two decades by a feud between Anwar and Mahathir, whose decision to sack Anwar as his deputy sparked an opposition movement, Reformasi, or Reform, in 1998.

But in 2016, Mahathir abandoned the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, and joined Anwar's opposition alliance to fight against scandal-hit and now ex-premier Najib Razak.

"It is going to be a full pardon, which means not only pardoned, but he is released immediately and after that he will be free to participate fully in politics," Mahathir told reporters a day after he was sworn to office following his alliance's shock win in Wednesday's election.

At 92, Mahathir is the world's oldest elected leader.

The veteran politician said the king indicated he was willing to pardon Anwar immediately. A full pardon by the king would mean Anwar can return to active politics.

Before the election, Mahathir had said he would step down and give the prime minister's post to Anwar when he is pardoned. He has said Anwar's wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will be the deputy prime minister in his cabinet.

Reporters and Anwar supporters were gathering on Friday outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he is recovering from a shoulder surgery. His wife also arrived at the hospital and an alliance source said Mahathir was due to visit later in the day.

Release due

Anwar, 70, was previously due to be released on June 8 with time taken off his sentence for good behaviour. He began a five-year sentence for sodomy in 2015, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

