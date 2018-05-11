WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNICEF appeals for funds to feed Congo's starving children
According to report released by UNICEF more than 700.000 children under 5 year of age suffer from acute malnutrition. UNICEF is urging to provide assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region.
UNICEF appeals for funds to feed Congo's starving children
Children wait for food distribution at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12, 2018. / Reuters
By Hilal Yildirim
May 11, 2018

The UN is appealing for funds to avert a growing humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Kasai region where more than 750,000 children are facing starvation.

According to a report released by the United Nations agency for Children (UNICEF) on Friday at least 770,000 children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition in the region.

Speaking in Geneva, UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac said that UNICEF had appealed for $88 million to provide assistance in Kasai, but that so far only about 25 percent of the funding had been received. This, he said, was far from sufficient.

In 2016, the region was beset by the worst violence in decades as fighting broke out between the army and the Kamuina Nsapu militia, forcing an estimated 1.5 million from their homes. Some 5,000 people died in the conflict.

RECOMMENDED

Many fled the region, leaving without barely anything and leaving them without food. The guns have since fallen silent, but food insecurity remains high as farmers have been unable to plant their crops for the past two seasons because of the fighting that saw their fields pillaged.

As hundreds of thousands of civilians are now returning home, hunger and disease are eclipsing guns and machetes as the region's most prolific killers.

"We have now children coming back from the bush after months of violence in a very bad nutritional situation. We think that 770,000 children suffer from acute malnutrition, including 400,000 children who suffer from severe acute malnutrition. A child suffering from severe acute malnutrition is a child who might die at any time, they are very very fragile. These are not new numbers, but it is extremely serious to see that the funds are not here," said Boulierac.

"I am actually very shocked by what I saw and what I heard in Kasai. I visited several hospitals, where children were treated for complications of severe acute malnutrition, these children were struggling to survive, and I came back to the same hospital three days later. Within three days, I saw that some children had died, and that new mothers had arrived with children who did not look in good condition at all, that were malnourished."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years