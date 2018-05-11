The UN is appealing for funds to avert a growing humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Kasai region where more than 750,000 children are facing starvation.

According to a report released by the United Nations agency for Children (UNICEF) on Friday at least 770,000 children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition in the region.

Speaking in Geneva, UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac said that UNICEF had appealed for $88 million to provide assistance in Kasai, but that so far only about 25 percent of the funding had been received. This, he said, was far from sufficient.

In 2016, the region was beset by the worst violence in decades as fighting broke out between the army and the Kamuina Nsapu militia, forcing an estimated 1.5 million from their homes. Some 5,000 people died in the conflict.