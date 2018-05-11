Seven people including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in southwest Australia in the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years.

Police would not comment on the possibility of murder-suicide in Osmington, a village of fewer than 700 people near the Margaret River tourist region, about 270 kilometres (170 miles) south of Perth, capital of the state of Western Australia.

However, police say they are not looking for a suspect.

After being alerted by a phone call before dawn, police found the bodies and two guns at the Osmington property, Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said. Police won't say who made the call.

The bodies of two adults were found outside a building and the rest were found inside. They all resided at the property, he said.

Police have no information to raise concerns about wider public safety, suggesting a shooter is not at large.

"Police are currently responding to what I can only describe as a horrific incident," Dawson told reporters.

"This devastating tragedy will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community and, in particular, the local communities in our southwest," he added.

Police were attempting to make contact with victims' relatives, Dawson said. He declined to release the names or ages of the dead.