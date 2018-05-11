The Philippine Supreme Court on Friday ousted its own chief justice, Maria Lourdes Sereno, a prominent critic of the country's president, in an unprecedented vote by her fellow magistrates.

Sereno, the country's first woman chief justice, and hundreds of her supporters protested the move, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

Court spokesman Theodore Te said eight of 14 justices voted to grant a petition by the government's solicitor-general to remove Sereno from the 15-member tribunal for allegedly failing to file statements of assets and liabilities as required by law. Sereno denies the allegation and refused to participate in the vote.

Sereno has angered President Rodrigo Duterte by speaking up for respect for the law and human rights at a time he has led a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead.

About 1,800 protesters gathered to support Sereno outside the court in Manila, where anti-riot police blocked an access road with trucks and iron railings to maintain order and separate a smaller group of anti-Sereno demonstrators.

"Disqualified" from holding office

Sereno is facing a separate impeachment bid in the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Duterte's allies.

She has warned that the efforts by the Duterte administration to oust her are a threat to democracy, saying the petition that led to Friday's vote violates the constitution, which stipulates that top officials like her can only be removed by impeachment.

"Respondent Maria Lourdes Sereno is now disqualified from and hereby adjudged guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the office of the chief justice," Te told a news conference as he read the verdict.

Sereno was ordered to explain within 10 days why she should not be sanctioned for allegedly discussing the complaint against her in public and "for casting aspersions and ill-motive to the members of the Supreme Court."

TRT World spoke Ana Santos in Manila.

"Death of democracy"

"This is more than a wake-up call. If we don't wake up now, it will really be the death of democracy and sometimes history is cruel," Roman Catholic priest and protest leader Robert Reyes said outside the court.

The Philippines has on paper an independent judiciary which is meant to be a check and balance on executive power.

Reyes added that ousting people like Sereno could lead to a situation where "there will be no more balance of power. Duterte will be a virtual dictator so the institutions should really wake up."