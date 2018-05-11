WORLD
2 MIN READ
SA police investigate extremist element in mosque attack
The mosque attack in which three people's throats were slit after midday prayers, killing one of them, has raised fears of extremism in a community near the South African city of Durban.
SA police investigate extremist element in mosque attack
Police investigators collect evidence at a mosque where three men were attacked in Ottawa, South Africa, May 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
May 11, 2018

South Africa's elite police unit says it's investigating an "element of extremism" in a mosque attack in which three people's throats were slit after midday prayers, killing one of them.

Police spokesman Simphiwe Mhlongo said "you can see elements of hatred to a certain religion" in Thursday's attack in the mosque's worship space.

But Mhlongo says police can't yet say whether the assault on the Imam Hussein mosque in the eastern town of Verulam, just north of Durban, can be called a terror attack.

He says police can't confirm reports that the three attackers were Egyptian. They are still at large.

Mhlongo says the two other victims are still hospitalised.

A mosque representative has blamed "fanatics" and says they plan to go ahead with Friday prayers.

RECOMMENDED

South Africa has a history of relative religious tolerance. About 1.5 percent of the country's population is Muslim.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is due to start next week.

"It is the first time anything like this has happened in South Africa, let alone in KwaZulu-Natal province," said Faizel Suliman, chairman of the SA Muslim Network.

"It was a sudden attack, and at this point, we don't have enough information. Speculation about the motive is quite dangerous at this point."

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years