Israeli troops shot and wounded a Palestinian protester in Gaza, Palestinian medical workers said, as demonstrators arrived for the last Friday of a more than six-week protest at the Gaza-Israel border, which began on March 20.

Organisers of the protest, called the "Great March of Return," said they expected tens of thousands of Gazans at border encampments in the coming days.

Israeli troops, mainly snipers, have killed over 40 Palestinians during the protest, which ends on May 15, the day Palestinians call 'Nakba' (Catastrophe), marking the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

The protesters are demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed to return to their former homes in today's Israel.

According toTRT World’s Soraya Lennie, who reports from the Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, the protests are not just about what happened in 1948 and the right of return, but they're about what has happened since and the continuous erosion of the Palestinian cultural identity.

The majority of those killed were shot during protests and clashes near the border. The vast majority of demonstrators have been unarmed, and Israel has been slammed for using excessive force against the protesters.

No Israelis have been hurt, though some demonstrators have thrown stones and rolled burning tyres towards soldiers along the border.

Mohammad Mansour reports with more from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas signals support

On Thursday, a senior Hamas official signalled support for thousands of Palestinians to breach the border fence from Gaza into Israel at the protest, which also coincides with the move on May 14, of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In his first major briefing to international media since becoming head of the group in Gaza in 2017, Yahya Sinwar implied he would like to see thousands of Palestinians crossing into Israel as part of more than a month of protests.

Asked what he wanted to see from protests on Monday and Tuesday, Sinwar pointed out Israel has never specifically defined its borders.

"What's the problem with hundreds of thousands breaking through a fence that is not a border?"

Sinwar said he hoped Israel would not shoot at what he called "peaceful" protests.