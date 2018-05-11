WORLD
4 MIN READ
Europe still buying Iranian oil amid sanctions threat
Companies in Europe are still taking Iranian oil despite the US saying it will impose new sanctions that seek to reduce oil exports from the country.
Europe still buying Iranian oil amid sanctions threat
A general view shows a unit of South Pars Gas field in Asalouyeh Seaport, north of Persian Gulf, Iran on November 19, 2015. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 11, 2018

European oil companies are still buying Iranian oil even after the threat of new US sanctions, although some expect volumes to decline as banking issues hinder trade.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was exiting an international nuclear deal with Iran and would impose new sanctions that seek to reduce oil exports from OPEC's third-largest producer.

But as of Friday, companies in Europe said they were still taking Iranian oil. Iran pumps about four percent of the world's oil and exports about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude to Europe, according to tanker-tracking data.

"At this moment, our trading activity is business as usual," said Marta Llorente, a spokeswoman for Spanish oil company Cepsa, one of Iran's customers in Europe.

"We strictly conform with European Union and international laws and regulations, and scrupulously respect any trade restriction that could occur from any potential international sanctions or embargo."

Another European buyer, Italy's Eni, said it is buying 2 million barrels a month of Iranian crude as part of a contract running to year's-end, adding any new sanctions would take six months to kick in.

The US sanctions have a 180-day period during which buyers should "wind down" oil purchases, meaning any loss of supply will not be immediately felt, and companies don't have to rush to find alternatives.

"We're doing nothing," said the head of trading at another European refiner. "It's wait and see. If we're forced to reduce, we will. Iranian is not the only crude."

The bulk of Iran's crude exports, about 1.8 million bpd, go to Asia.

RECOMMENDED

A decline in volumes due to the sanctions will add to upward pressure on oil prices, which have gained this year because of an OPEC-led supply-cutting deal and strong global demand. Crude has topped $78 a barrel, the highest since 2014, following Trump's sanctions announcement.

Banking issues

Sources at global trading companies predicted an imminent drop in Iranian exports due to banking issues, such as availability of trade finance.

A source at a trading company buying Iranian oil said it hoped to keep buying at least during the six-month "wind down" period before new sanctions take effect, but expected banking issues to put a stop to trade.

"It looks like you can still go on for six months," the source, who declined to be identified, said. "The key is banks. If banks stop us, we might stop."

A senior trader with another company said he expected banking to pose a major problem to Iranian oil trade and a third said even if waivers are granted, volumes would still decline.

"Waivers seem a sensible course of action," the third source said, referring to potential exemptions from the latest US sanctions.

"But you need to reduce your volume take over the grace period of 180 days to be favourably treated in the waiver discussion. You can't just stay at current levels until then and get a waiver." 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years