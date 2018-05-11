Russia is not in talks with the Syrian regime about supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles and does not think they are needed, the Izvestia daily cited a top Kremlin aide as saying on Friday, in an apparent U-turn by Moscow.

The comments, by Vladimir Kozhin, an aide to President Vladimir Putin who oversees Russian military assistance to other countries, follow a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, who has been lobbying Putin hard not to transfer the missiles.

Russia last month hinted it would supply the weapons to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, over Israeli objections, after Western military strikes on Syria. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the strikes had removed any moral obligation Russia had to withhold the missiles and Russia's Kommersant daily cited unnamed military sources as saying deliveries might begin imminently.

But Kozhin's comments, released so soon after Netanyahu's Moscow talks with Putin, suggest the Israeli leader's lobbying efforts have, for the time being, paid off.

"For now, we're not talking about any deliveries of new modern [air defence] systems," Izvestia cited Kozhin as saying when asked about the possibility of supplying the Syrian regime with S-300s.

Syrian regime forces already had "everything it needed," Kozhin added.

The Kremlin played down the idea that it had performed a U-turn on the missile question or that any decision was linked to Netanyahu's visit.

"Deliveries [of the S-300s] were never announced as such," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked about the matter.

"But we did say after the [Western] strikes [on Syria] that of course Russia reserved the right to do anything it considered necessary."