When the Great Return March started on 30 March, I was really excited to take part in the protests, and for the first time to be so close to our occupied lands.

I prepared my backpack, charged my phone and camera to take some photos. Before I left my house, reports about Israeli snipers shooting the peaceful protesters and showering them with tear gas started to emerge. My family stopped me from going.

The march itself was well planned. Even the ‘tent city’ that was formed wasn’t arbitrary, it was a reminder of the past, of how Palestinians were forced to live after being expelled from their homes during the Israeli seizure of Palestinian land in 1948. This was a creative and remarkably fresh approach for Palestinian refugees to exercise their legitimate right of return to their pre-1948 homes and land.

Life for a Gazan

The people of the Gaza strip have been struggling under a brutal siege for the last 12 years, deprived of basic rights and everyday necessities.

We suffer regular power cuts, 4 hours of power a day has shaped our lives in a way where just 8 hours of electricity is a distant dream for us. The power cuts have destroyed our livelihoods with unemployment for young graduates touching 53 percent, one of the highest on earth.

Reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas matters not, because in the end, Israel is in control of borders, electricity, and the import and export of goods. Our life.

The Great Return March appeared as a glimmer of hope for change, as we would be able to project our voice to the world.

For me, I suffer like any other Palestinian in Gaza, and as an activist who tries to tell stories from his own experiences, I wanted to be part of the protest. I wanted to tell the truth about the peaceful and just protest. The resistance that “struggles to find its way” into western media outlets.

My biggest challenge was to convince my family of letting me go, which was nearly impossible after they had seen the horrible videos and pictures of Israel’s crimes against the protesters.

So, I decided to go without telling anyone. I felt like I was leaving the safety of my house. Going to a protest against Israel was like heading towards certain death – which I don’t fear as much I fear the idea of being crippled for life.

Return to the march

On the sixth Friday of the protests, I left my house before Friday prayers and headed to Khuzaa, a town in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. I shared a car with a few other people, it wasn’t their first time.

“Are you a photojournalist?” one of them asked when he saw my camera, “Kinda, but it will be my first time going there,” I answered.

I asked them if it is it is safe, one of them answered, “it’s not safe but this is our right to protest, we don’t fear them and they can’t stop us from coming here every week.”