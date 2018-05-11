As Iraq’s parliamentary elections approach on May 12, the new Iraqi government will face continuing demands to reform and restructure the political system, which thus far it has attempted with only minimal success.

Now that ISIS (Daesh) is expelled from Iraq, how will a new Iraqi government reform and govern its territory, forging a functional sovereign state?

The Iraqi state has survived the reemergence of ISIS, but the contours of Iraqi politics, identity, and culture have been transformed since 2014. The new Iraqi government faces two daunting challenges in terms of strengthening its cohesion.

First, is the issue of internal territorial sovereignty, which includes the central government’s agreement over the internal border issues with the Kurds in which both sides agree, and the reintegration of territory and populations previously under ISIS’ control.

Second, is how the new Iraqi government balances its relations with its neighbors, assuring some restoration of cohesive foreign policy, rather than different Iraqi political actors conducting their own foreign policies vis-a-vis neighboring states.

The management of Iraq’s sovereignty, as well as calls for reform, will prove to be one of the most daunting challenges for its new government.

Internal territorial sovereignty

The struggle to maintain the cohesion of Iraq’s territorial sovereignty was challenged by the bid of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for an independence vote in the fall of 2017.

The central government’s territorial sovereignty was strengthened when it seized Kirkuk, which KRG forces captured in 2014 to preempt its fall to ISIS, and when the KRG’s independence campaign floundered. The crisis led to tense relations between Baghdad and the KRG, but also a realisation that the Kurds will still have to participate in Iraq’s political process, rather than carving out their own state.

The Kurdish parties in the elections, rather than running on dreams of independence, now run on the platform of gaining votes to influence the parliament in Baghdad, in addition to running on more local, pressing reformist issues, such as ending corruption and nepotism within the structure of the KRG.

The Iraqi state has restored its rule over ISIS-held areas. Many Arab Sunnis feared that after the victory over ISIS, a Shia-dominated government would rule as a conqueror of these territories, and called for a separate federated status, like the KRG.

Nowhere was this issue more critical than in Mosul. The question remained as to how Arab Sunnis in this city, and in Anbar and Salah al Din provinces, would reconcile with the central government. It was the central government’s rule prior to 2014 that led to the conditions that allowed ISIS to find fertile ground in Mosul.