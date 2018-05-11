London plans to ban junk food advertising on its entire public transport network to tackle child obesity, which is among the highest in Europe, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.

Almost 40 percent of children aged 10 and 11 in London are overweight or obese, according to research compiled for Britain’s parliament.

"Child obesity in London is a ticking time bomb and I am determined to act. If we don't take bold steps against it we are not doing right by our young people as well as placing a huge strain on our already pressurised health service," Khan said in a statement.

The ban will target food retailers with products deemed high in fat, salt or sugar such as McDonald's.

McDonald's has long been fighting perceptions that it encourages children to eat unhealthily. In 2011, it won a US lawsuit allowing it to continue including toys in Happy Meals.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi as part of the American Beverage Association faced scrutiny during the same year following a US campaign to bring awareness to the potential health concerns associated with sugar-sweetened drinks.