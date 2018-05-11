Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Friday accused the European Union of having “double standards” amid criticism of his country’s migration policies from Brussels, and called on countries facing similar criticism to take common defensive action.

Czaputowicz was speaking at a meeting in Greece, where regional EU foreign ministers met to discuss energy cooperation, and the bloc's expansion before a summit next week in Bulgaria.

The talks in a resort south of Athens brought together ministers from the so-called Visegrad Group — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — and Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

While noting that attitudes towards Poland from other European capitals and "elites" have improved, Czaputowicz called on countries in central and eastern Europe to “stay together,” in an apparent retort against Brussels’ criticisms of EU members’ treatment of migrants and refugees.

Visegrad Group members strongly object to EU immigration policies, and resent criticism over the rule of the law in their countries from many EU partners.

"We have common interests, we cannot accept double standards within the European Union, and we have to defend our cause," Czaputowicz told The Associated Press news agency.