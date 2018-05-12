The US space agency said on Friday it plans to launch the first-ever helicopter to Mars in 2020, a miniature, unmanned drone-like chopper that could boost our understanding of the Red Planet.

It will be attached to the belly pan of the Mars 2020 rover, a wheeled robot that aims to determine the habitability of the Martian environment, search for signs of ancient life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future human explorers.

Mars 2020 is planned for launch in July 2020 with an arrival on the surface of Mars expected in February 2021.

“NASA has a proud history of firsts,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

“The idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling.”

No nation has ever flown an helicopter on Mars before.

Thin atmosphere

The undertaking began in August 2013 as a technology development project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

In order to fly in Mars’ thin atmosphere, the space helicopter has to be super light, yet as powerful as possible.

“The altitude record for a helicopter flying here on Earth is about 40,000 feet (12,100 metres),” said Mimi Aung, Mars Helicopter project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“The atmosphere of Mars is only one percent that of Earth, so when our helicopter is on the Martian surface, it’s already at the Earth equivalent of 100,000 feet up (30,500 metres),” she added.