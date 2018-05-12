Polls opened across Iraq on Saturday in the first national election since the declaration of victory over Daesh.

No clear front-runner has emerged after weeks of official campaigning as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition from political parties with close ties to Iran.

The vote — the fourth since the 2003 US-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein — will be conducted electronically for the first time to reduce fraud. Polling centres have been set up for many of the country's 2 million people who remain displaced by the war against Daesh.

Analyst Ahmed Rushdi from the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation speaks about what Iraq's election means for Iraqis.

While the conventional war against the militant group has concluded and Baghdad is experiencing a relative lull in insurgent-style attacks, Iraqi security forces have imposed tight security measures ahead of Saturday's vote with a curfew in place in the capital.

However, many Iraqis who turned up early to vote Saturday morning expressed cautious hope for the future.

Al-Abadi took office just weeks after Daesh fighters overran nearly a third of Iraq's territory in the summer of 2014 and have since overseen the gruelling military defeat of the group with close support from the US-led coalition and Iran.

TRT World's Ash Gallagher is in Baghdad.