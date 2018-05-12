Two European cyclists who were found dead at the bottom of a ravine in southern Mexico were murdered, investigators said Friday, discarding their earlier theory that the men plunged off a cliff.

The cyclists – Holger Hagenbusch of Germany and Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland – had been traveling the world by bicycle.

But after being reported missing by relatives, they were found dead at the foot of a sheer rock face in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

Investigators initially said the pair appeared to have lost control on a winding mountain road.

However, after a group of fellow cyclists questioned that version of events, a special prosecutor newly appointed to take over the case said the cyclists had in fact been murdered.

"It may have been an assault, because our investigations up to now indicate this was an intentional homicide," special prosecutor Luis Alberto Sanchez told journalists.

Robbery motive

The motive appears to have been robbery, he said.