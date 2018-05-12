Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says he's resigning as head of his Malay party to take responsibility for the electoral defeat that ended his coalition's 60-year grip on power.

A scandal-plagued Najib, who has been barred from leaving the country earlier on Saturday, told a news conference that he will step down with immediate effect as president of the United Malays National Organisation as well as chairman of the National Front coalition.

He says his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will take over as president of UMNO, a party that dominates the coalition.

The announcement followed strong calls from the party for the 64-year-old Najib to step down over the disastrous loss in Wednesday's elections.

The National Front obtained only 79 of the 222 parliamentary seats, losing power to a four-party opposition alliance headed by veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad.

Ban on travel abroad

Earlier, Razak said he and his family would respect an immigration department ban on his travel abroad and stay in the country.

Najib had said earlier on Facebook that he and his family were taking a holiday overseas from Saturday and would return next week.

But, moments later, the immigration department said on its official Facebook page that Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were blacklisted from leaving Malaysia.

TRT World spoke to Jakarta-based journalist Zan Azlee for more details.

"I have been informed that the Malaysian Immigration Department will not allow my family and me to go overseas," Najib said in a tweet after the immigration ban was announced.

"I respect the directive and will remain with my family in the country."

In another tweet earlier Razak said he would take a short break to spend time his family.

"I apologise for any shortcomings"