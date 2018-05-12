East Timorese voted Saturday in their second election for parliament in less than a year after the collapse of a minority government.

A three-party alliance led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao's National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party is vying against Fretilin, which headed the short-lived government formed following July's election.

Polls closed at 3 p.m. and preliminary results may not be known until Sunday.

Both sides in the election are promising economic development to reduce widespread poverty in East Timor.

"I wish the winning party may look after the clean water, the roads to villages, education system and health sector," said farmer Sergio Soares Ximenes.

The former Portuguese colony was annexed by Indonesia in 1975 and gained independence after a UN-supervised referendum in 1999.

The final days of campaigning were marred by violence when activists from the Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor, or Fretilin, attacked supporters of Gusmao's party.

Gusmao also accused Fretilin of buying votes by distributing rice, noodles and money, an allegation angrily denied by its secretary-general Mari Alkatiri.