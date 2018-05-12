WORLD
Palestinians brace for protests ahead of US embassy move
Tens of thousands are expected to protests the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Gaza's Hamas leader, Yehiyeh Sinwar has raised the possibility of a mass border breach, comparing protesters to a "starving tiger."
Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
May 12, 2018

This Monday, the US is preparing to open its new embassy in Israel as protests are expected to rock the region.

Gaza's Hamas leader, Yehiyeh Sinwar has said he expects tens of thousands to participate in Monday's protest. 

He has raised the possibility of a mass border breach, comparing protesters to a "starving tiger," unpredictable and full of pent-up anger.

Israel has said it will prevent any border breach and has stuck to its open-fire policies, including targeting "main instigators" and those approaching the fence, despite growing international criticism.

Israel says it has a right to defend its border and has accused Hamas of using the protests as a cover for attacking the border. Rights groups say the use of potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters is unlawful.

There are growing concerns that if Israel and Hamas dig in, a widespread border breach could lead to large numbers of casualties.

The protests are part of a campaign to break the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas overran Gaza in 2007.

Another large-scale protest is planned for Tuesday, when Palestinians mark their "Nakba," or catastrophe, referring to their mass uprooting during the Mideast war over Israel's 1948 creation. 

Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were driven out or fled homes in what is now Israel. More than two-thirds of Gaza residents are descendants of refugees.

President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the embassy sparked Palestinian protests.

International community also does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the full city.

Last year, the UN General Assembly humiliated the US, approving a resolution declaring that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is "null and void."

The US has used its UN Security Council veto dozens of times to protect Israel from resolutions condemning illegal settlements to violence against Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World
