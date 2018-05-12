WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kirkuk on edge amid Iraqi elections
Kirkuk remains a disputed territory and under Iraqi central government control since last year when they were deployed to take it back from the Peshmerga.
Kirkuk on edge amid Iraqi elections
A man walks past a campaign poster ahead of the parliamentary election in Kirkuk, Iraq on May 11, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 12, 2018

A year after a controversial independence referendum, Kirkuk, a mosaic of ethnicities, remains one of the most violent regions in Iraq. 

The Peshmerga forces of the Kurdish Regional Government in the country’s north drove Daesh out of the city, but security forces in the area are now taking orders directly from Baghdad. 

After defeating Daesh militants in their stronghold Mosul, the elite Golden Division are now deployed in Kirkuk.

The soldiers have information that certain polling stations might be targeted during the elections.

RECOMMENDED

“I dare Daesh to try and take even one neighbourhood of Kirkuk - they couldn't. Territorially and militarily they've been defeated,” one Iraqi commander says. “But Daesh as a mindset is still there,” he warns. 

TRT World's Sara Firth reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government