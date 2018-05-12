A year after a controversial independence referendum, Kirkuk, a mosaic of ethnicities, remains one of the most violent regions in Iraq.

The Peshmerga forces of the Kurdish Regional Government in the country’s north drove Daesh out of the city, but security forces in the area are now taking orders directly from Baghdad.

After defeating Daesh militants in their stronghold Mosul, the elite Golden Division are now deployed in Kirkuk.

The soldiers have information that certain polling stations might be targeted during the elections.