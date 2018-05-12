At least 12 civilians were killed and another 25 injured in Syria’s Idlib province from a bomb attack on Saturday, according to the White Helmets Civil Defense.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, director of the White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that a bomb-laden car exploded in front of a hospital in the city centre.

The blast also damaged nearby houses and vehicles, and the injured were transferred to hospitals in the region, Youssef added.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which relies on a network of sources inside the war-torn country, put the death toll at nine, adding that the blast left 26 more people wounded.