WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast in Syria's Idlib kills 12 civilians
A bomb-laden car exploded in front of a hospital in the Idlib city center and another 25 people were injured, said White Helmets Civil Defense agency on Saturday.
Blast in Syria's Idlib kills 12 civilians
Civil defence crews and locals conduct search and rescue works after a bomb laden car explodes in front of the district hospital near the court house in Idlib, Syria on May 12, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
May 12, 2018

At least 12 civilians were killed and another 25 injured in Syria’s Idlib province from a bomb attack on Saturday, according to the White Helmets Civil Defense.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, director of the White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that a bomb-laden car exploded in front of a hospital in the city centre.

The blast also damaged nearby houses and vehicles, and the injured were transferred to hospitals in the region, Youssef added.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which relies on a network of sources inside the war-torn country, put the death toll at nine, adding that the blast left 26 more people wounded.

RECOMMENDED

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib has been declared a "de-escalation zone" last May, in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden.

Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government