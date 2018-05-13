Israel won the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon on Sunday after singer Netta Barzilai beat 25 other contestants with her uptempo song "Toy" whose lyrics have been embraced by the #MeToo movement.

The winning track, which contained refrains such as "I am not your toy, you stupid boy", summed up the concerns of many women who have adopted the growing global movement against sexual harassment.

Barzilai racked up 529 points, compared with 436 for runner-up Cyprus with "Fuego" by Eleni Foureira, and 342 for third-place Austria with Cesar Sampson's "Nobody But You."

"I am so happy. Thank you so much. Thank you for supporting diversity," Barzilai said as she took the stage after her win was announced.

The 25-year-old former singer in the Israeli Navy band accompanied her winning performance with trills, clucking sounds and chicken-like dance moves in an eye-catching and bizarre performance that is often typical of the Eurovision contest.

Portugal hosted the event for the first because it won the contest last year in Ukraine with a jazzy solo ballad by Salvador Sobral.

Barzilai's victory is the fourth time Israel has won the contest.

The annual musical extravaganza has long been known for its ludicrous costumes, glitz and high-tech stage effects.

But cash-strapped Portuguese state broadcaster vowed to stage a more "theatrical" contest that made less use of new technologies, following in the footsteps of Sobral's bare-bones performance.

It stripped the Eurovision stage of the walls of LED screens that have formed a backdrop to performances in recent years.

Nonetheless many of the 26 acts that took part in the final at Lisbon's Altice Arena found other gimmicks to get the audience's attention - and their votes.

Norway's Alexander Rybak played an imaginary guitar, violin, piano and drum as graphics of those instruments were overlaid onto the feed of his performance on viewers' TV screens at home.

Italy used the same trick but with brightly designed subtitles spelling out the lyrics to their song, which deals with recent terrorist attacks in Europe.

Stage intruder

Estonian soprano Elina Nechayeva wore a giant, interactive dress which flowed down from her waist, beyond her feet and out across the sprawling stage.