Iraq began tallying votes on Saturday after its first election since defeating the Daesh group, with apathy rife for a poll some fear could stir a tug-of-war between the United States and Iran.

Turnout in the parliamentary election was 44.52 percent with 92 percent of the votes counted, the electoral commission said, which shows many of the roughly 24.5 million voters skipped the ballot, despite it passing off largely peacefully.

Iraqis faced a fragmented political landscape five months after the ouster of Daesh, with the dominant Shia split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined.

Security was tight given the lingering extremist threat. One policeman was killed and five wounded by mortar in eastern Iraq, a local official said, but there were no major incidents.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more on the story.

The poll comes with tensions surging between key powers Iran and the US after Washington pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, sparking fears of a destabilising power struggle over Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauded the vote and called in a statement for an "inclusive government, responsive to the needs of all Iraqis."

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi - who took office as Daesh rampaged across Iraq in 2014 - is angling for a new term, claiming credit for defeating the extremists and seeing off a Kurdish push for independence.

But competition from within his Shia community, the majority group dominating Iraqi politics, will likely splinter the vote and spell lengthy horse-trading to form any government.

"Iraq is strong and unified after defeating terror," Abadi said after voting.

More than 15 blood-sodden years since the US-led ouster of Saddam Hussein, there is deep scepticism about a political system dominated by an elite seen as mired in corruption and sectarianism.

In Baghdad, TRT World's Ash Gallagher speaks about the low turnout in the election.

At a polling station in the Baghdad district of Karrada, 74-year-old voter Sami Wadi appealed for change "to save the country."

He called on Iraqis "to prevent those who have controlled the nation since 2003 from staying in power".

"Voting for security"

Many Iraqis - especially the country's disenfranchised youth - skipped the vote, complaining they saw few prospects that the poll would improve their lives.

While voting stations in the capital were sparsely attended, in some parts of the country there seemed greater interest in the election.