Turkey's president begins UK visit
During his meetings, Erdogan is expected to address topics such as development of cooperation between the countries in areas such as economy, trade, security, defence​ industry and culture.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves from a mosques after the Friday prayers in Ankara. He is set to begin three-day visit to the UK. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
May 13, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May during his official three-day visit to the UK, which started on Sunday.

According to a statement by the presidency's press office earlier this week, Erdogan will also attend the closing dinner of Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum on in Reading, southern England.

The Tatlidil Forum, established in 2011, gathers leading figures from the fields of academia, business, media and politics to strengthen relations between Turkey and the UK.

The Turkish president will also speak at the Chatham House, a London-based think tank, in London.

During his meetings, Erdogan is expected to address topics such as development of cooperation between the countries in areas such as economy, trade, security, defense industry and culture; developments in Syria and Iraq; regional developments — including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); relations with the European Union and jointly combatting terrorism.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

SOURCE:AA
