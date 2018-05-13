Istanbul giants Galatasaray are a step closer to claiming their 21st Turkish league title after they beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 at home on Saturday.

With one game left, Turkey's most successful club lead the standings with 72 points, three ahead of Basaksehir and six clear of arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray opened the scoring in the first minute after Garry Rodrigues won the ball in the midfield and passed the ball for Younes Belhanda to score.

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis netted the second after 12 minutes, his 28th league goal of the season.

Galatasaray now only need a draw against Goztepe next week to claim the title.