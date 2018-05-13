A coalition of East Timor's opposition parties, including a party led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, was heading for victory on Sunday in an election held after months of deadlock in the tiny Southeast Asian nation's parliament.

With more than 99 percent of votes counted in Saturday's poll, the Alliance of Change for Progress (AMP) was leading with 49.59 percent of the total, according to the latest count by the state election administration.

The AMP, a coalition of Gusmao's National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) and two other parties, was on track to secure 34 of the 65 seats in parliament.

The Fretilin party of outgoing Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri was on 34.18 percent of votes.

Official results are not due until May 27, but a senior AMP official said it looked certain that it had won.

"This victory is not a gift, but it is a mandate that people give us to work for them," said the official, declining to be named and urging supporters not to celebrate excessively.

Fretilin officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sporadic violence