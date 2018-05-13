With American officials looking on, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised President Donald Trump's "bold decision" to move the American Embassy to contested Jerusalem.

Netanyahu welcomed an American delegation, led by Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, at a celebration in Israel's Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday evening. The new embassy is to open on Monday.

The Palestinians, who claim Israel-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, are angered by the American move and have virtually cut off ties with the White House. Dozens of European countries also skipped Sunday's ceremony.

But Netanyahu insisted the embassy move is "the right thing to do" and ordered other countries to follow suit.

He says Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jews for thousands of years, and any peace agreement will include Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Israelis marched and pro-American fervour on Sunday as tens of thousands participated in a Jerusalem march, a day ahead of the controversial US embassy move to the disputed city.

Palestinians are readying for their own protests on Monday over the embassy's inauguration, including another mass demonstration in the Gaza Strip near the border with Israel.

Sunday's Jerusalem march begins a week of high tension between Israelis and Palestinians, highlighted by the embassy inauguration to be attended by a Washington delegation including US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Both arrived in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The embassy move will take place on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, while the following day Palestinians will mark the Nakba, or "catastrophe," commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

Palestinian protests are also planned for Tuesday

For Israelis, Sunday is Jerusalem Day, an annual celebration of the "reunification" of the city following the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

This year's celebration takes on added significance due to the embassy move the following day.

The annual march to the Western Wall includes many hardline religious nationalists who oppose a Palestinian state, often resulting in clashes as they pass through mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem.

Capital of our people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bolstered in recent days by Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal opened a special cabinet meeting at Jerusalem's Bible Lands Museum by again lauding the embassy move.

"Jerusalem is mentioned in the Bible approximately 650 times," Netanyahu said.

"The reason is simple: For over 3,000 years it has been the capital of our people, and only of our people."