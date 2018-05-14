Tens of thousands of Palestinians are expected to rally along the Israeli border and in Jerusalem as the United States is to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to that city on Monday.

Israel on Sunday kicked off festivities to celebrate the opening of the new US embassy, even as it bolstered its forces along the Gaza border and in the West Bank in anticipation of mass Palestinian protests of the move.

A day before the embassy's formal opening, Israel hosted a gala party at its Foreign Ministry with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, and other American VIPs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's "bold decision" in upending decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"It's the right thing to do," a smiling Netanyahu told the jubilant crowd.

Trump announced his decision on Jerusalem in December, triggering a joyous reaction from Netanyahu's nationalist government.

The move infuriated the Palestinians, who claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports the latest from the Occupied East Jerusalem.

Thousands expected on border

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas halted ties with the Trump administration and declared it unfit to remain in its role as the sole mediator in peace talks.

The rival Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, has been staging a series of weekly demonstrations against a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory.

Those protests are to climax on Monday, with tens of thousands of people expected to gather along the Israeli border in an event timed to coincide with the embassy opening.

Hamas has signalled that large crowds, numbering perhaps in the thousands, might try to break through the border fence to realise the "right of return" to lost homes.

Both the embassy move and the protests have symbolic timing.

Trump has said the opening is meant to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment.

A mass border breach could trigger potentially lethal Israeli force.

Forty-five Palestinians have been killed and over 1,800 have been wounded by Israeli fire since the weekly protests began on March 30.

Israel says it is protecting a sovereign border and accuses Hamas of using the unrest to plan and carry out attacks.

The Israeli military announced that it bolstered forces on the Gaza border with combat battalions, special units, intelligence forces and snipers.

Israeli warplanes also dropped leaflets in Gaza, urging residents to stay far from the fence.

"You deserve a better government. You deserve a better future," the leaflets said. "Do not approach the security fence nor participate in the Hamas display that is putting you in risk."

Nakba anniversary

The Palestinian protests also mark the date as the anniversary of their "Nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding the event.

About two-thirds of Gaza's two million people are descendants of Palestinian refugees.

A high-ranking delegation of Gaza's Hamas movement headed on Sunday to Egypt, amid diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the mass rally.

But one of the Hamas participants, Khalil al Hayya, said there were no breakthroughs and the march would go on as planned on Monday.

The army said it was also reinforcing its troops in the West Bank with several combat battalions and intelligence units in case of possible unrest there as well.

The UN, European Union and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force against unarmed protesters.

Final peace settlement

Most countries say Jerusalem's status should be determined in a final peace settlement, and say moving embassies would prejudge any such deal.

"US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem punishes Palestine, which continues to seek peace," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday during his visit to the United Kingdom.

President Erdogan also said 128 countries voted clearly against this decision at the UN general assembly.

He said only a few countries had to vote with the US as they were told to do so in various phone calls in return of financial aids given to those countries.

“Jerusalem, above all, east Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. As the Islamic world, we accept it as it is,” Erdogan said.