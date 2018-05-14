Palestinians protest on Gaza border: in pictures
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians protest on Gaza border: in picturesThousands of Palestinians are taking part in a protest at the Gaza border against the inauguration of US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
Palestinian protesters face tear gas as smoke billows from burning tyres at Gaza border on May 14, 2018, as they gather for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
May 14, 2018

Thousands of Palestinians protest at the Gaza border against the inauguration of US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday following the controversial decision by President Donald Trump to move it from Tel Aviv.

Monday's demonstration follows weeks of protests leading up to Nakba Day or Day of Catastrophe on May 15, 2018 to commemorate the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

Israeli troops have killed dozens of Palestinians since the demonstrations began on March 30, according to Palestinian health officials.

SOURCE:AFP, AP, Reuters
